Johnny Bobbitt, homeless vet in alleged GoFundMe scam, released on bail

TRENTON, New Jersey --
A homeless veteran from Philadelphia who allegedly schemed with a New Jersey couple to scam GoFundMe donors out of more than $400,000 will be released from jail pending trial.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed at a court hearing Friday that Johnny Bobbitt will be released from county jail and live in his apartment in Philadelphia.

Bobbitt will be subject to electronic monitoring.

NJ.com reports Bobbitt also will be required to attend Narcotics Anonymous meetings.

Burlington County prosecutors say Bobbitt conspired with Katelyn McClure and her former boyfriend, Mark D'Amico, to concoct a feel-good story about Bobbitt giving McClure his last $20 when her car ran out of gas.
They raised $400,000, which authorities say was spent on luxury items and casino trips.

All three face conspiracy and theft charges.
