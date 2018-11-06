EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4630611" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Homeless man tries to steal bus full of Kingsburg Elementary kids in Southwest Fresno.

A homeless man is in police custody after trying to steal a bus full of elementary school children on the way to a field trip in Fresno, California.Police say Christopher Martinez stepped into the bus and told the driver he wanted to take it on Monday afternoon.Martinez then battered the driver while trying to grab the vehicle keys from her. The driver was able to get Martinez off the bus.Police soon arrived and arrested the man.Police said his behavior was erratic and that he possibly has mental health issues.No one was seriously injured.