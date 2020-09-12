Man in wheelchair killed in north Houston shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man who may have been caught in the crossfire of a gunfight between at least two others died Saturday at a north Houston intersection, police said.

It happened around 2 a.m. on Crosstimbers near the I-45 North Freeway.

The shooting began as a fight involving several men and involved a gray SUV that left the scene, according to investigators.

The victim was in a wheelchair and believed to be homeless. He frequented the area and authorities were trying to determine if he was a target or if he was hit by gunfire intended for someone else.

"A lot of folks here know him. Officers even know him. He seems to be a really nice fellow," Lt. Ronald Willkens said.

Police were looking for the people involved, including the driver of the gray SUV.

