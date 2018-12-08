Homeless man rescued from high water near Buffalo Bayou in downtown Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Crews were responding to a submerged vehicle when they found a homeless man who was trapped for nearly three hours.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A homeless man was rescued from high water near Buffalo Bayou in downtown Houston Saturday morning.

The rescue occurred around 3:10 a.m.

Houston Fire and Houston Police responded to a submerged vehicle on Smith Street and Congress Avenue when they found a homeless man in need of rescuing.

Crews were able to rescue the man who said he was trapped in the area for about an hour.

The vehicle that initially started the rescue was found to be unoccupied, police say.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
rescuefloodinghouston floodflash floodingHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
RISING WATER: Heavy rain sends creeks over their banks
Houston Weather: Flash Flood Watch canceled early
STREET FLOODING: High water locations on Houston-area roads
Houston Fire Department positioned to rescue flood victims
Check bayou and rainfall levels in your neighborhood
Houston-area real-time conditions map
Fire erupts at popular Baba Yega cafe in Montrose
Two people killed in crash on rain-soaked E. Beltway
Show More
Major closures ahead for West Loop and 290 this weekend
Mother found guilty for starving son: Pct. 4 deputies
Holiday events cancelled or changed due to weather concerns
Texans and NFL luminaries celebrate Bob McNair's life
Drivers dodge large spool rolling down highway
More News