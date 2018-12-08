HPD and HFD are responding to a vehicle in Buffalo Bayou near 2400 Congress Street. #hounews



CC5 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 8, 2018

The vehicle was found unoccupied. An unrelated individual was rescued near the scene. #hounews



CC5 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 8, 2018

A homeless man was rescued from high water near Buffalo Bayou in downtown Houston Saturday morning.The rescue occurred around 3:10 a.m.Houston Fire and Houston Police responded to a submerged vehicle on Smith Street and Congress Avenue when they found a homeless man in need of rescuing.Crews were able to rescue the man who said he was trapped in the area for about an hour.The vehicle that initially started the rescue was found to be unoccupied, police say.