Homeless man in GoFundMe scandal arrested after skipping court

A judge issued an arrest warrant for John Bobbitt Tuesday after he was a no-show at a required court appearance in Burlington County.
The Philadelphia veteran was previously charged for the charity scam.
His story went viral when he reportedly gave his final dollars to a woman who ran out of gas.
The story turned out to be a scheme to raise cash on the crowdfunding website GoFundMe.
Under conditions of his release in December, he was required to inform the court of his new address and efforts to gain employment.
That had not happened which was why a court hearing had been scheduled.