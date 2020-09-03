Education

Family forced to do distance learning in school parking lot

By
FRESNO, California -- The switch to distance learning has not been seamless for school districts, teachers, students and parents.

But it's been especially hard for families like the Chesser family, who struggle with homelessness.

Each morning, Kaitlyn drives her three children to the parking lot of their elementary school so they can connect their Chromebooks to the school's WiFi and begin their school day.

The Chesser family has been staying at a hotel while they try to find a permanent home. Unfortunately, the kids can't use their Chromebooks there.

"The hotspots that the school has given us don't reach where we're staying," Chesser said. "So the only resolve the school has given me is to come sit here."

WATCH | Need some homeschool help? Check out these tips for young kids
EMBED More News Videos

As many schools start with virtual learning this school year, parents of young children might feel overwhelmed with helping their kids keep up with schoolwork.


The family van is cramped and hot, and Chesser was told the kids can't use the bathrooms inside the buildings.

So when they have to go, they log off, buckle up and go back to the hotel.

"And I feel terrible because when it's me that has to go to the bathroom, I feel like I'm taking away from them, and that's not fair to them," Kaitlyn said.

Kaitlyn's husband works 12-hour shifts. She doesn't work, but plans to start a career as an EMT soon.

"This is my job right now," she said.
Pioneer Union Elementary School District Superintendent Paul Van Loon says they thought the Chesser family's issues were resolved when the district gave them a second hotspot, and that they didn't know until recently there were still connection problems.

He agrees the situation is not ideal, and will be fixed, adding that in the meantime, the family will be able to use their bathrooms.

"I commend her for doing what she's doing for her kids," van Loon said. "We are going to just work diligently to correct the situation and have a better learning environment for their children."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationcaliforniaback to schoolhomelesssocietycoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldpandemiconline learningcovid 19 pandemicstudents
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Missing man last seen driving on I-45 near The Woodlands
A look back at Deborah Wrigley's close call with a bank robber
Dr. Anthony Fauci said this is 'the worst thing you can do'
A new $300 federal jobless benefit? Not likely for some
Group plans to build 10,000-acre park in Galveston Bay
Protesters claim environmental and racial issues in I-45 project
Showers, clouds bringing heat relief this afternoon
Show More
COVID-19 vaccine by Nov. 1? Houston's working on it
Trump aims to defund Democratic-run cities
Bloomberg donates $100M to HBCU schools, 800 students to benefit
Get answers tonight about voting in the 2020 election
Signal in Beirut rubble raises hope for survivor weeks after blast
More TOP STORIES News