HOME & GARDEN

House featured in 'Star Trek: The Next Generation' episode for sale

EMBED </>More Videos

The ultra-modern home provided a setting for the 1989 episode, "The Survivors."

MALIBU, California --
Diehard Star Trek fans can now boldly go where no one has gone before---in southern California real estate, that is.

A Malibu home featured in an episode of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" is on the market.

The ultra-modern home provided a setting for the 1989 episode, "The Survivors."

The 4-bedroom, 3.5-bath home sits on 2 acres of land and features a 10-car garage, a rose garden and stunning ocean views.

All this otherworldly luxury will cost you, though. The home is currently listed at $5.7 million.

However, if you're looking for a very unique property, the home may be worth a trek to Malibu.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homesaleshousing marketluxury homesu.s. & worldCalifornia
HOME & GARDEN
Turn to Ted gets a weeded lot taken care of for a special Houstonian
This skeleton family's daily antics will tickle your funny bone
These home improvements could save you money on insurance
Why divers had to journey 80 feet into a sewage tank to fish out wipes
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
13 dead including gunman in California nightclub shooting
Thousand Oaks shooting survivor also survived Vegas shooting
Thousand Oaks shooting: Remembering the victims
Thousand Oaks shooting suspect: What we know
Hero saves as many as 30 during Thousand Oaks shooting
15-year-old on ATV sparks police chase on Eastex Freeway
Liberty volunteer firefighter accused of sexually abusing child
Dad charged after crash kills his 8-year-old son
Show More
HUG DENIED: 'El Chapo' request for embrace shot down
Siblings, including 4-year-old, run away from foster home
Amber Alert: SUV used in kidnapping of teen found
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 85, hospitalized after fall
Thompson sentenced 25 years for Denny's chokehold death
More News