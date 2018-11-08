Diehard Star Trek fans can now boldly go where no one has gone before---in southern California real estate, that is.A Malibu home featured in an episode of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" is on the market.The ultra-modern home provided a setting for the 1989 episode, "The Survivors."The 4-bedroom, 3.5-bath home sits on 2 acres of land and features a 10-car garage, a rose garden and stunning ocean views.All this otherworldly luxury will cost you, though. The home is currently listed at $5.7 million.However, if you're looking for a very unique property, the home may be worth a trek to Malibu.