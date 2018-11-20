TURN TO TED

TURN TO TED: Rusting washer makes clothes dirtier than before

EMBED </>More Videos

The inside of a washing machine where rust began to eat away at the machine.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Fred Moses just wants his white shirts to be white again.

"If it's white, it turns a brownish yellow color," Moses said.

He bought two LG washer and dryer sets for his house and a rental he owns. And for about a year, the washers worked without any issue, but then it started to rust.

It formed on the edges of the corner where you pour the bleach. The rust spread all around, and as it spread, Moses says it flaked into the tub, and those flakes discolored the white wash.

"Small particles get in there and stay in the residue," Moses said.

Moses called and called, but says he always ended up on hold. Fed up with being held up, he had a new idea.

"I was getting frustrated with the issue, and finally, I said, 'Let me try ABC's Ted!'" Moses said.

Once our team got on the case, Moses says something more than rust shook loose. The company didn't call us back, but Moses says a tech showed up at the house to make the fix.

"It set the wheels in motion and they said we will send out a tech and they took care of one issue," Moses said.

As it turns out, Moses isn't alone. Unfortunately, other customers are having a similar issue. In fact, lawyers in New Jersey just filed what they hope will be a class action lawsuit. The lawsuit alleges LG "defectively manufactured the metal tops of their machines such that they being to excessively rust within a short period of time."

It was just filed November first. LG hasn't responded to it in court yet.

For the latest investigations, follow Ted on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a tip for Ted Oberg? A problem to solve? Get in touch with us on our tip page, or send a tip below. (On mobile? You can open our form by tapping here.)
Related Topics:
hometurn to tedappliancesrecallHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TURN TO TED
Turn to Ted: Messy mystery leads to park cleanup
Turn to Ted gets a weeded lot taken care of for a special Houstonian
Women's shelter turns to Ted for help with low-hanging wire
Turn to Ted: Neighborhood fighting giant weeds in city-owned ditch
More turn to ted
HOME & GARDEN
Realtor's racy photos getting eyes on home listing
Going away? Deputies and cops will watch your home
Tips for controlling pests in and around your home
Turn to Ted: Messy mystery leads to park cleanup
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
AMBER ALERT: 2-year-old Texas boy in 'grave or immediate danger'
Woman accused of illegal injections out of W. Houston office
HORSE DRAGGED: Video captures truck yanking animal
Realtor's racy photos getting eyes on home listing
Behavioral psychiatrist analyzing Santa Fe HS accused shooter
CDC: Do not eat romaine lettuce
Houston restaurants begin tossing romaine lettuce after alert
$30,000 in donations for struggling family now in limbo
Show More
Life with the migrant caravan in Tijuana, Mexico
2 arrested for illegal massage services at spa in Richmond
Texans great Arian Foster ascends to new life as Bobby Feeno
Black Friday shoppers line up at Best Buy in the Woodlands
2 men arrested for allegedly committing 5 robberies in 1 day
More News