TURN TO TED

Turn to Ted: Damaged couch? Buy a new one

EMBED </>More Videos

She wanted a replacement for her damaged couch, but couldn't get anywhere until she turned to Ted.

By
There is something you should know about Beverly Ward. She has a pretty simple philosophy about buying stuff.

"I wasn't going to give up and settle for nothing," Ward said. "If a person purchases something, that consumer should be given what they purchased."

Seems easy enough, but for months it hasn't been. She told us she bought a couch online JCPenney. But it showed up damaged: maybe at the factory, maybe on delivery. Either way, she tried calling to reach a resolution but got nowhere.

"I didn't want a damaged couch," Ward said.

She says she was repeatedly told she had to buy a second couch and wait for a refund on the damaged first one once the second one was delivered. That didn't make sense.

Beverly made it easy. She had notes from every call and interaction she ever had.

So when we had questions, she had an answer and once we called JCPenney: "They said, well, we're gonna start working with you. We're going to get you a new sofa. We're not going to charge you."

And just before Thanksgiving the delivery crew was there with a new sofa and took out the old one. It may have taken months, but now they've made it right.

I can't say it often enough how many cases we can't help with because there isn't documentation.

It's so important to keep good notes about how you are attempting to deal with a problem and the promises companies make you.

For its part, JCPenney told us they are refunding all of Ward's money and giving her a $100 gift card, adding that Ward was appreciative of its efforts and happy with the resolution.

For the latest investigations, follow Ted on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a tip for Ted Oberg? A problem to solve? Get in touch with us on our tip page, or send a tip below. (On mobile? You can open our form by tapping here.)
Related Topics:
hometurn to tedconsumerconsumer watchshopping
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TURN TO TED
How to unsubscribe from all those Cyber Monday emails
TURN TO TED: Rusting washer makes clothes dirtier than before
Turn to Ted: Messy mystery leads to park cleanup
Turn to Ted gets a weeded lot taken care of for a special Houstonian
More turn to ted
HOME & GARDEN
TURN TO TED: Rusting washer makes clothes dirtier than before
Realtor's racy photos getting eyes on home listing
Going away? Deputies and cops will watch your home
Tips for controlling pests in and around your home
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
Rappers Ghost and Kenny Lou shot outside nightclub
WATCH LIVE: Former Pres. Obama attends Baker Institute gala
Body found off road where FBI requested video in search for teen
Businessman sentenced to 11 years for Kush operation
Houston Texans to hold 'celebration of life' for Bob McNair
Family loses poodle after their home erupts in flames
Lawmaker proposes bill to force yearly Aggies-Longhorns game
Wienerschnitzel set to open several locations in Houston area
Show More
BBQ owner says he was burned by couple using phony bills
It's Simone Biles Day! Star gymnast receives Houston holiday
Mayor working to reduce gun violence near HISD campuses
Mayor visits Lamar HS after student killed near campus
Family sends message to Grinch who stole Christmas trees
More News