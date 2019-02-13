TURN TO TED

Turn to Ted: Chainsaw under warranty, but no one will fix it

EMBED </>More Videos

Raul Garza turned to Ted to help get his chainsaw fixed.

By and Keaton Fox
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Raul Garza wants some fresh cedar for his fireplace.

So when he got a hot tip that there was some available nearby, he jumped at the chance.

"I went with my chainsaw and my car and cut these pieces and there was a few left to go," Garza said. "The chainsaw just quit."

He tried and tried to get it going again.

But nothing worked.

Luckily for Raul, he bought an extended warranty from Sears and, being super organized, he had all the information he needed to get it fixed.

But when he called Sears: "they sent me on this endless loop and getting hung up on, on the telephone."

He tried going to the store. They sent him to a repair shop. The repair shop sent him back to the store.

"Every step along the way, I had to keep re-explaining all the details," Garza said.

So he wrote to us.

We got his letter and got to work.

Once we got involved:

"[A representative] says that she would send me a gift card that would more than cover the sales price and the tax," Garza said.

For its part: Sears says it doesn't repair small chainsaws like Raul's anymore, but they still honor the warranties and he should've been told that at the store.

The company apologized to Raul and he says he's happy to have the issue resolved.

"All I wanted was a repair. I didn't ask for a new chainsaw," Garza said. "They offered that they don't repair them anymore. So pretty good deal. It's a good deal."

Raul did everything right here.

He kept all his paperwork and tried multiple times to get his problem solved - even sending a certified letter to the company.

If all else fails, try different store locations to see if you get different answers.

For the latest investigations, follow Ted on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a tip for Ted Oberg? A problem to solve? Get in touch with us on our tip page, or send a tip below. (On mobile? You can open our form by tapping here.)
Related Topics:
hometurn to tedapplianceshome repairsconsumerHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TURN TO TED
Turn to Ted: Family waits months for cancer paperwork to be signed
Turn to Ted: Damaged couch? Buy a new one
How to unsubscribe from all those Cyber Monday emails
TURN TO TED: Rusting washer makes clothes dirtier than before
More turn to ted
HOME & GARDEN
Houston's trained heroes are stuck chopping wood, pouring concrete
Prowler spent 3 hours licking doorbell at stranger's home
Diamond ring flushed down toilet found 9 years later
Turn to Ted: Damaged couch? Buy a new one
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
Tiger abandoned in cage to have own habitat at Texas sanctuary
Tiger steps onto grass for first time
Serial killer sketches photos of his murder victims
Homeowner shoots man trying to break into his car: Deputies
Catholic Church names NJ clergy accused of sex abuse
New ramps and Southmore Bridge opening this spring
Body found at Memorial Hermann Hospital, foul play suspected
Violent purse snatching at trendy med center restaurant
Show More
Man dies after falling into a vat of sulfuric acid
Peanuts, Cracker Jack banned from minor league stadium
Advocacy group calls for tougher state laws requiring vaccines
Surveillance video released in deadly shooting of man fixing car
Selena, Fight Club and more: Houston rooftop releases lineup
More News