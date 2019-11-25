MAGNOLIA, Texas (KTRK) -- If you want to live on your own island, it might seem like you need to start your search in the Caribbean.
But it turns out, you don't have to look beyond Magnolia, Texas.
That's where you could retreat to a 7,000 square foot home on 9011 Breckenridge Dr. in the Woodlane Forest neighborhood.
The property the 6-bedroom mansion sits on boasts a gated entry that leads you to a bridge, and eventually, a circular driveway.
Get swept away in the backyard oasis complete with 365-degree lake views featuring multiple covered patios, a pool and spa.
By the way, you can make sure your ride is safe at night inside the oversized, 4-car attached garage.
Don't feel like walking to get from floor to floor? Just take the elevator. Seriously.
The house is now going for $2,909,990. That's about $80,000 less than it was selling for six months ago.
Who's ready to move in?
View the full listing for this mega home on har.com.
RELATED STORIES:
Get your own piece of Texas Hill Country with this winery
Home on 21 acres in Richmond has its own beach and zipline
Beautiful Montrose mansion brought back to life and you can buy it!
$5.3M mansion up for sale called the 'Jewel of the Bay Area'
This house for sale in Magnolia sits on its own island
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More