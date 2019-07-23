LIVE LIKE A PRESIDENT: Houston home of Lyndon B. Johnson hits the market

The home of Lyndon B. Johnson, who served as the 36th president of the United States, is up for sale in Montrose's Westmoreland Historic District.
The 2,112 square foot house has been restored to its original white exterior and has three bedrooms with the option for more space in the fully-equipped garage apartment.
It also boasts 116-year-old wood floors, original moldings and trim, and a quaint porch.
The home's location at 435 Hawthorne Street might be another reason for prospective buyers to cozy up to this once presidential pad.
It's within walking distance to hot spots including Velvet Taco, Katz's Deli, Hay Merchant and Uchi.
Johnson used the home while he taught public speaking at Sam Houston High School in the 1930s, according to the listing on HAR.com.
If you're looking for more history to impress your friends, the house remained in Johnson's family for more than 90 years.
Another talking point: the Hawthorne street name spelled out in historic blue tiles on the curb right outside of the house.
The tile detail dates back to 1920s Houston and is typically seen in older neighborhoods.
Last March, more street names were added.
The home is listed for just under $749,000.
SEE ALSO: $5.3M mansion up for sale called the 'Jewel of the Bay Area'