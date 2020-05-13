coronavirus help

Mayor announces 2nd Houston rental help program

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houstonians struggling to pay rent will have another chance to apply for help.

Mayor Sylvester Turner is announcing a second rental assistance program aimed at helping those dealing with hardship due to the COVID-19 crisis. You can watch the announcement live in the video above during Eyewitness News at 3 p.m.

During the first program rolled out in May, the rental assistance application process had to be suspended after less than two hours, according to the non-profit group BakerRipley. The group was responsible for $15 million in relief funds that were available to applicants at the time.

The online process was temporarily halted because there were 17,000 users attempting to sign up at the same time, according to the City of Houston Housing & Community Development Department.

Under the first program, renters had to live within Houston city limits to be eligible for up to $1,056 per month. Landlords and tenants were required to sign up.

The first program was designed to help about 8,000 families.

A housing task force was created in June to help address housing instability in the Houston metro area. The primary focus is to prevent evictions and minimizing the economic impacts on renters and landlords through local policy changes.

State Rep. Armando Walle, Harris County's Recovery Czar, and Marvin Odum, the City of Houston's COVID-19 Relief and Recovery Czar, teamed up for the initiative.

"Housing is healthcare. Housing is a human right. This is especially true in the worst pandemic in a century. When we know social distancing saves lives, social distancing is not possible if you have no home to go to if you're evicted," Walle said earlier in the summer.

It's not clear yet if the second round of rental assistance will be set up similar to the first program.
