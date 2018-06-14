MAGNOLIA, Texas (KTRK) --A waterfront Mediterranean and contemporary style mansion is up for sale in Magnolia.
The 6-bedroom mansion with a listing price of over $3,100,000 sits on 10.76 lush acres in Woodlane Forest, and is on a private island!
The gated entry leads to a charming bridge, beautiful circular drive and a home with panoramic lake views.
When walking inside of the home, the future owner will be greeted with a dramatic foyer and sweeping staircase.
Other features include hardwood flooring, soaring ceilings, extensive balconies, three fireplaces, an elevator for convenience and beautiful detail.
