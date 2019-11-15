Love Houston history? Step inside this Montrose mansion

A Montrose mansion nestled on a spacious corner lot could be just the home for you, especially if you're a Bayou City history buff.
The 5,274-square-foot house, located at 3904 Brandt Street, was the talk of the town back its heyday, and thanks to a lot of renovation, it still is.
The home was commissioned by Julia Baker Carson, the wife of a well-to-do grocer. She only lived in it for about six years before renting it out to many well-known tenants, including Edgar Odell Lovett, the first president of what is now Rice University.
From 1944 to 1966, Pauline Lucia, the widow of Vincenzo "Charlie" Salvatore Lucia, who also owned grocery, beer and pasta businesses, lived there. Her son Anthony moved in next.
Anthony was a HAM, or amateur radio enthusiast. The house had a radio antenna on top of it for years.
But it's hard to overlook the home's flat-out good looks.
Once dilapidated, the four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom house underwent a renovation in 2011. It now boasts two living rooms with fireplaces, an enclosed sunroom, a chef's kitchen with premium stainless steel appliances, and spa-inspired bathrooms. The bedrooms feature sleeping porches.
But if you're not one for having people inside your house, what about letting them stay in the 800-square-foot apartment?
Outside of the home, you'll find 100-year-old trees and lush lawns.
Ready to move in?
The house is listed at a cool $2.2 million. You can see all it offers on the HAR website.
