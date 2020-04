How to save money on your energy bill while working from home

Need to save some money on your energy bill? Turns out there are three categories you need to consider.Here are a few tips from NerdWallet Set your thermostat down 10 to 15 degrees when you're asleep. Doing so for eight hours can lower your annual heating and cooling costs by around 10%.Set your fridge to 38 degrees and your freezer to five degrees. This will keep your food fresh, but your fridge and freezer won't need to work as hard to maintain the temperature.It's the second-largest expense in powering most homes, according to the Energy Department.Trimming two minutes off your shower time can cut your water usage by 10 gallons. Don't be afraid to set a timer.An efficient shower head can reduce your water usage by nearly 3,000 gallons per year. Look for one with the WaterSense label.Cut your per-load energy usage in half by choosing warm or cold water when you do laundry.Lights and electronics account for roughly 12% of a home's energy usage.Save $75 per year by changing bulbs in your most-used light fixtures with compact fluorescent or LED bulbs that bear the Energy Star label.Utility providers will often conduct a home energy audit, usually for free, and can identify specific ways to reduce your own family's personal energy usage.