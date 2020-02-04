Home & Garden

Here's how you can find 5-star hotel furniture for cheap

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're looking for some new furniture, you might want to stop by Southwest Surplus on the North Freeway before they shut their doors.

Shoppers can find a sea of luxurious hotel furniture, including 37" TVs for $99 and $5 lamps and pictures. There are also mirrors that range from $20 to $30 dollars that are worth well over $100. Buyers can also score sofa chairs as low as $30.

Southwest Surplus handles furnishings for hotels all over the country. They liquidate the old and pass the savings to the Houston community.

"Historically, we've always brought the old furniture back from other states and offer it out the public for sale," explained Phil Wintertown with Southwest Surplus. "But, because of the costs and inability to get trucks, we have to stop doing that. We've decided to sell to brokers in the states we are working."

The warehouse has 50,000 sq. ft. of furniture to clear out by Sunday, Feb. 16, and Wintertown said whatever is left over will be donated to the Furniture Bank.

Wintertown also said if they accumulate more items during the year, he plans on opening the warehouse for a week for the community to enjoy the outstanding prices.

Southwest Surplus is located at 7700 North Freeway. Plan your visit by calling 713-741-3650.

