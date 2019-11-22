Have your own piece of the Texas Hill Country with this winery

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5265220" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ALPACAS & WINE: You can take selfies with alpacas while also sipping on your favorite type of wine.

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas (KTRK) -- Love wine and the Texas Hill Country?Now you can enjoy a piece of both at the Chisholm Trail Winery, which is up for sale about nine miles west of Fredericksburg.Located off Highway 290 West at 2421 Usener Rd., the winery sits on 79.1 acres of land, which also includes live water along Spring Creek.By the way, the property boasts its own wine tasting room, production, storage and offices.The winery itself is 13,376 square feet.If that doesn't have you ready to quit your day job, you can check out some of the Hill Country views in the 1,600 square foot guest cottage with in-ground pool.Sure, it's meant for guests, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy it for yourself first.Other amenities include a greenhouse, horse barn and covered RV parking with hook-ups, so any getaway can quickly turn into a long staycation.The winery was built in 1999 and renovated in 2007. The realtor says the property is also Ag Exempt, so no city taxes!If you become the next proud owner of the winery, know that you'll be inheriting it from someone who loved it just as much as you will.The owner was an attorney who loved wine and decided to change her life.She moved to the Texas Hill Country, bought some land, took classes at UC Berkeley, hired a consultant/mentor, and churned out a successful winery.The winery is selling for $4.5 million.