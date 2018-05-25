HOME & GARDEN

Give your home a tax-free energy boost this weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

Sales tax is waived this weekend on energy-efficient appliances. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The dog days of summer are fast approaching, so the time is now to upgrade your old appliances to newer, more energy-efficient models -- and if you buy them this weekend, you could save some cash!

As part of the annual Texas Energy Star Sales Tax Holiday, sales tax will not be assessed on the purchase, rental or lease of the following Energy Star-certified appliances:
  • Air conditioners (sales price must be $6,000 or less)
  • Refrigerators (sales price must be $2,000 or less)
  • Ceiling fans
  • Incandescent and fluorescent light bulbs
  • Clothes washers
  • Dishwashers
  • Dehumidifiers
  • Programmable thermostats


According to the state comptroller, delivery, handling and transportation charges imposed by a seller are included in the sale price. For example, you buy an Energy Star refrigerator for $1,995 with a $50 delivery charge for a total sales price of $2,045. Because the refrigerator's total sales price is more than the $2,000 cap for refrigerators, tax is due on the entire $2,045 sales price.

Even if they are Energy Star-certified, the following appliances do not qualify:

  • Water heaters
  • Clothes dryers
  • Freezers
  • Stoves
  • Attic fans
  • Heat pumps
  • Wine refrigerators
  • Kegerators
  • Beverage chillers


SEE ALSO: 5 things to do now to keep your home running smoothly this summer
How to get your home running smoothly in the summer
A little home maintenance can go a long way. Before the dog days of summer set in, be sure to perform these five routine maintenance tasks to keep your home appliances running smoothly.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homeenergysummerappliancestaxestexas newssales
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOME & GARDEN
Turn to Ted: Delivery leads to flooded garage
Owner of troubled home foundation company dies
City gives elevation company 30 days to lift flood-damaged homes
Lawsuit: Tax money paying for apartments that keep flooding
13 Investigates finds red flags in home elevation company's past
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Show More
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
More News