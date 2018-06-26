When summertime rolls into Southeast Texas, it can get pretty hot and humid. While staying indoors can make Texas summers feel a little more bearable, it can take a lot of energy to get comfortable. These easy tips will help you control the climate indoors in a smart way that conserves energy and could lower your electric bill.
Having a programmable thermostat and setting it properly when you are not physically home will help lower your energy usage as well. Every degree that your thermostat is lowered can spike your energy usage up to eight percent, according to the Public Utility Commission of Texas.
A solar power vent draws hot air out of your attic, slowing down the heat transfer to your air conditioning ductwork. That means your air conditioning doesn't have to work as hard to cool your home. This will extend the life of your air conditioning system and save you money on your energy bills.
"Prolonging the life of your air conditioning system for over eight years is possible. There are key factors you have to consider in order to make this happen: proper sealing of ductwork, properly sized return air, and maintenance twice a year -- these are key issues that we see when going into older Houston homes," ARS/Rescue Rooter comfort specialist, Bao Vo explained.
Use your shades and blinds. It might sound simple, but blocking the sun can have a noticeable impact on the temperature inside your home. And when cooler weather rolls around, open those blinds right back up and let the sun's rays warm your home.
Don't forget about fans! In the summer, a ceiling fan can make a four-degree difference, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. Just remember to run it counterclockwise to create a wind chill effect, and turn it off when you leave the room.
As much as you can, try to schedule activities that generate heat and humidity inside your home for the early morning or evening. Examples include cooking, washing dishes and doing laundry.
You've got a ventilation fan - use it. As Energy Star points out, vent fans in high-humidity rooms like the bathroom and kitchen can suck moist air out from the source and make your home feel more comfortable.
"Improperly sized AC systems is a huge issue we see when analyzing homes. If your system is not sized properly, it will create comfort issues. The best indicator of sizing problems is if your energy bill is more than 10% the size of your home. If that is the case, your system may be inefficient" ARS/Rescue Rooter General Manager, Joey Dooley added.
This story sponsored by ARS/Rescue Rooter.
