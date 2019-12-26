Home & Garden

Couple calls 911 on robot vacuum cleaner thought to be intruder

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) -- 'Twas the night of Christmas at a North Carolina house, no creature should have been stirring, not even a mouse.

But a Forsyth County couple awoke with a fright, as something was moving about their house in the night.

They dashed to their closet and hid in fear, dialing 911 with a sensitive ear.

Responding sheriff's deputies searched the home, and found a robot vacuum alone. The source of the scare had quickly been sorted, WGHP-TV reported. The robot had seemingly started and gotten stuck, its beeping and banging made the audible muck.

Homeowner Thomas Milam said the vacuum named 'Harry' was new. They'd had it for days, maybe just two.

He said it's not better to be sorry than safe, and he'd call 911 again, even if making a mistake.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardensafetyrobotsintruder
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen killed after crashing car into New Caney home
Woman, 2 kids found on sidewalk near Boston garage die
Family's cell phones lead to north Houston carjacking suspect
Search for accused shooter continues holiday killing
Man charged with DWI after crashing into METRO Police car
Kids with dogs less likely to develop schizophrenia: Study
Going for the gold!🏅 Teen skateboarder to compete in Tokyo for Olympics
Show More
Winning Cash Five lottery ticket sold in Houston
Disney store debuts Baby Yoda plush toys, action figures
3-year-old boy dropped off at Houston fire station
Warm and sunny Thursday, rain chances rise this weekend
Caffeine may offset holiday weight gain, study says
More TOP STORIES News