Think you're feeling sick? Your air ducts might be dirty

Think you're sick from allergies or COVID-19? You might want to check your air ducts first.
Air ducts collect various debris, germs, and bacteria, especially when they aren't regularly cleaned. Allergens, irritants, mold, and fungi gather within the air duct, then circulate throughout your home. Exposure to these pollutants can lead to chronic health issues, such as asthma, heart disease, and even brain damage.
Houston's high humidity levels make for a constant battle against mold and mildew.
According to CDC mold and dirty air ducts can cause many health effects. For some people, mold can cause a stuffy nose, sore throat, coughing or wheezing, burning eyes, or skin rash. People with asthma or who are allergic to mold may have severe reactions. Immune-compromised people and people with chronic lung disease may get infections in their lungs from the mold.
If you live in the Houston area, the expert recommends you have air ducts maintenance cleaning every 2 years. With specialty air duct cleanings, companies will be able to check and clean all your air ducts for any mold and allergen including pollen and pet dander. Some of the benefits of air duct cleaning include allergen removal, improved airflow, decreased energy bills and better home hygiene. Many companies will offer their cleaning services at extremely low prices, however, a moldy HVAC system that has not been completely cleaned will regrow mold and leaves you paying for another cleaning much sooner than is needed when the unit is properly cleaned. A proper cleaning will take at least 3 hours.
Air Quality Express, a family-owned business, offers over 10 years of experience in the restoration and cleaning industry and understands a clean home is a happy home. They will ensure that your HVAC system is completely cleaned and sanitize. The supply and return grilles, along with the return and supply boxes and plenums will be cleaned and reinstalled. A cleaning brush system will be run down through the duct with they use a truck-mounted machine to prevent cross-contamination, the dust and debris will go straight to the outside machine. A thorough cleaning of the A/C evaporator coil and blower wheel/housing will be done as well.
They offer many organic and environmentally-friendly alternative to harsh chemical treatments when possible. Currently, they're taking the necessary precautions before, during, and after our work is completed. They are committed to maintaining their business operations and ensuring you continue to receive the highest quality service from them. Especially now that everyone is staying indoors they want to remind you that keeping the indoor air that you are breathing clean is vital to your overall health.
