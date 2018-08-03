HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The city of Houston has put a home elevation company on notice after it was accused of taking thousands of dollars to help flooded homeowners and then disappearing.
Last week, we told you about Titan Foundations & Elevation and a homeowner who says he is still waiting to get his house elevated.
Robert Raphael told Ted Oberg Investigates he paid Titan more than $30,000 to elevate his home after it took on water in the 2015 Memorial Day floods and two other disasters.
Titan was approved as a city contractor in 2016. Raphael's house is still on the ground.
On Friday, the Houston Public Works department said it has issued a notice of default against the company, giving them 30 days to complete their outstanding projects.
The city says if work is not completed within the next month, it will assign a new Flood Mitigation Assistance grant-approved contractor to help these weary storm victims get their repairs back on track.
A list of options is also being developed to help homeowners who paid Titan for services not included in the grant, according to the city.
The Texas Attorney General's Consumer Protection Division is working with city officials to determine how to assist the flooded homeowners.
For the latest investigations, follow Ted on Facebook and Twitter.
Have a tip for Ted Oberg? A problem to solve? Get in touch with us on our tip page, or send a tip below. (On mobile? You can open our form by tapping here.)