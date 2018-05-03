HOME & GARDEN

Check your kitchen: Slicers recalled due to laceration hazard

Check your kitchen, two types of Frigidaire and Sharper Image slicers have been recalled.

If you have a slicer in your kitchen, you may want to double-check that it's not part of this recall.

Premier Kitchen Products is recalling the Sharper Image and Frigidaire Mandoline Slicers after reports the small blades can come off, posing a laceration hazard.

There are no reports of injuries so far. However, anyone with the product should immediately stop using it.

The slicers were sold at various stores, including HomeGoods, Kohl's, Macy's, Marshall's and Target. About 19,000 of them are being recalled.

The Sharper Image slicer's model number is 12SP1006. The Frigidaire slicer's model number is 12EP203.

If you have one of these products, you can get a refund. Contact Premier Kitchen Products at 800-304-4035 or email recall@pkpny.com for instructions from the company on how to receive a $15 gift card.

For a further description of the affected products, go to this website.
