TURN TO TED

Broken TV? Turn to Ted team fixes delivery issue

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman couldn't get her problem fixed with a national retailer, so she turned to Ted. (KTRK)

By and Chris Nocera
Whenever you purchase a big ticket item, you'd expect it to be in working order. But if problems arise, you'd hope the store you bought it from would work toward a resolution. So when a local couple was having difficulties getting a damaged big screen television exchanged, they turned to our ABC13 Turn to Ted team.

LeCream Jinks and her husband say the smart TV they purchased from Conn's was working on the day it was delivered, but started having issues on day two.

They purchased a 65-inch LG Television from Conn's. Once it was brought into the home, Jinks says she signed off on the delivery -- but didn't fully read the document.

"I was basically approving, you know, its delivery," Jinks said.

Delivery crews made sure it was working by showing the couple the LG welcoming screen.

But the next day, they found the TV had problems.

"The first response was, ma'am, you dropped the television. We did not drop the television," Jinks said.

After multiple calls, Conn's sent someone out to inspect the television.

"So he then tells my husband that there is no possible way that the television could have been damaged outside of the box," Jinks said.

Even after the inspector filed his report with Conn's, Jinks says the retailer told her there was nothing they could do.

So the couple turned to us, and we turned to Conn's. Shortly after that -- the couple was contacted by Conn's to setup a delivery for a replacement television.

"Conn's HomePlus is committed to delivering excellent customer service, including appropriate and timely solutions for customers' concerns," Conn's said in a statement. "In this instance, while Conn's and the customer agreed that the product was delivered in good working order and without damage, Conn's reinforced its customer care promise to provide a replacement TV as a gesture of goodwill to Ms. Simpson-Jinks."



Advice for any consumer that's receiving big ticket items like a television or even furniture: make sure it's in proper working order and fully inspect the product before signing off on documentation. And when it comes to that document, make sure you read and fully understand it before agreeing to the retailer's terms.

For the latest investigations, follow Ted on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a tip for Ted Oberg? A problem to solve? Get in touch with us on our tip page, or send a tip below. (On mobile? You can open our form by tapping here.)
Related Topics:
hometurn to ted
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TURN TO TED
Turn to Ted: Delivery leads to flooded garage
High-flying phone problem solved by Turn to Ted team
Harvey victim upset after furniture delivery leads to home damage
Send your story ideas to Ted Oberg Investigates
More turn to ted
HOME & GARDEN
Turn to Ted: Delivery leads to flooded garage
Owner of troubled home foundation company dies
City gives elevation company 30 days to lift flood-damaged homes
Lawsuit: Tax money paying for apartments that keep flooding
13 Investigates finds red flags in home elevation company's past
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Show More
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
100 companies hiring at 2-day job fair in Stafford
Digital Deal of the Day
Dynamo and ABC13 to help honor Harvey's 'second responders'
More News