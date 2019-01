The Colorado home where Chris Watts killed his wife and two daughters will be up for auction in April.Watts, who initially pretended to be worried about his missing wife and daughters, pleaded guilty to killing them and hiding their bodies on the property of one of the state's largest oil and gas drillers where he used to work.He was sentenced to spend life in prison.The Watts family bought the 5-bedroom, 4,100 square foot home in 2013 for $392,709. Zillow currently estimates the value of the home to be more than $500,000.The home is scheduled to be sold to the highest bidder on April 17.