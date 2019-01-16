Home where Chris Watts killed pregnant wife, 2 daughters to be sold at auction in April

The Colorado home where Chris Watts killed his wife and two daughters will be up for auction in April. (CNN)

FREDERICK, Colorado --
The Colorado home where Chris Watts killed his wife and two daughters will be up for auction in April.

Watts, who initially pretended to be worried about his missing wife and daughters, pleaded guilty to killing them and hiding their bodies on the property of one of the state's largest oil and gas drillers where he used to work.

He was sentenced to spend life in prison.

The Watts family bought the 5-bedroom, 4,100 square foot home in 2013 for $392,709. Zillow currently estimates the value of the home to be more than $500,000.

The home is scheduled to be sold to the highest bidder on April 17.

RELATED:
Shanann Watts' family files wrongful death lawsuit against Chris Watts
'We loved you like a son': Shanann's parents address Chris Watts at sentencing
Chris Watts' mistress went to police after he killed his wife and daughters: 'He lied about everything'
'Newly released documents reveal troubled marriage before Watts family murders
'He's not a monster': Parents of Chris Watts defend son who admitted to killing wife, children
Chris Watts, Colorado man who killed pregnant wife, 2 daughters, pleads guilty
Affidavit: Colorado man admits he killed wife, but says she strangled their two daughters
Colorado man arrested after reportedly confessing to killing pregnant wife and two young daughters
Timeline: What happened before Shanann Watts, daughters went missing
Authorities expected to release affidavit explain why they think Watts killed his family
