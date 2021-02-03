Simple fixes can pay off when selling your home

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston housing market continues to set records as urban dwellers head to the suburbs during the pandemic.
Homes are selling fast right now in the Houston area, and it almost does not matter what shape they are in. But if you want to get the most money when selling, it will pay off to do some simple fixes before putting your home on the market.
These improvements can be done on a shoestring budget.
First, get rid of the clutter. Clean out the closets, and clear out any piles of belongings laying around.
Next, make sure all the light bulbs in the house are in working order. Buyers are going to flip the switches. Don't leave them in the dark.
Power wash exteriors to get rid of any dirt, mold and grime.
Realtors say fresh paint on the walls is another low cost improvement that helps give a home a cleaner look.
There are bigger and more expensive updates that can pay off too, such as updating the kitchen and bathrooms. There are programs that can help you get the work done if you don't have the money to pay for that right now.
"There are programs like Curbio that will pay for the updates up front," said Jennifer Wauhob of Houston Association of Realtors. "Then you pay for them at closing. So you might have equity in the home but you don't have any cash on hand to spend several thousand to update the kitchen or bath or update the flooring."
If you are a buyer, realtors say get pre-approval so you can move fast. Many homes are selling within days of hitting the market.
