housing market

Simple fixes can pay off when selling your home

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston housing market continues to set records as urban dwellers head to the suburbs during the pandemic.

Homes are selling fast right now in the Houston area, and it almost does not matter what shape they are in. But if you want to get the most money when selling, it will pay off to do some simple fixes before putting your home on the market.

These improvements can be done on a shoestring budget.

First, get rid of the clutter. Clean out the closets, and clear out any piles of belongings laying around.

Next, make sure all the light bulbs in the house are in working order. Buyers are going to flip the switches. Don't leave them in the dark.

Power wash exteriors to get rid of any dirt, mold and grime.

Realtors say fresh paint on the walls is another low cost improvement that helps give a home a cleaner look.

There are bigger and more expensive updates that can pay off too, such as updating the kitchen and bathrooms. There are programs that can help you get the work done if you don't have the money to pay for that right now.

"There are programs like Curbio that will pay for the updates up front," said Jennifer Wauhob of Houston Association of Realtors. "Then you pay for them at closing. So you might have equity in the home but you don't have any cash on hand to spend several thousand to update the kitchen or bath or update the flooring."

If you are a buyer, realtors say get pre-approval so you can move fast. Many homes are selling within days of hitting the market.

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardenhoustonhousingsave moneyhousing marketreal estatesales
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSING MARKET
Pandemic brought surprising changes for Houston home sales
Former Houston Rockets star puts luxury estate on the market
Richmond-Rosenberg housing market cools off with pandemic
3 Houston suburbs ranked top places to live in Texas
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
10-year-old boy riding bike reported missing in west Houston
CVS locations in Houston to give COVID-19 vaccines next week
Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old believed to be in danger
What you should and shouldn't do before COVID-19 vaccine
3 cold fronts are coming to Houston
Google searches about dreams and insomnia at all-time high
Communities team up to offer commuters a new ride option
Show More
Read Jeff Bezos' letter to Amazon employees
Warning out for TikTok users baring all in silhouette challenge
Golden Globes nominations: See nominees in top categories
Biden, Yellen say Republican COVID relief too small, Democrats push on
Pentagon chief forces Trump loyalists to resign
More TOP STORIES News