1 dead in SE Houston home shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man died Sunday morning after an apparent home invasion escalated into a shooting, police said.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 7100 block of Eppes St. in southeast Houston.

The victim, believed to be a man in his 20s, was with his father inside the home when someone shot him in the abdomen, according to Houston police homicide investigators.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The shooter got away, police said.

Investigators were still working Sunday to find out what exactly happened.

The victim's identity wasn't immediately released.

