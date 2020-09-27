1 dead in SE Houston home shooting

Shooting: 7100 Eppes. Male shot in abdomen during home invasion, transported to area hospital. #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 27, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man died Sunday morning after an apparent home invasion escalated into a shooting, police said.It happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 7100 block of Eppes St. in southeast Houston.The victim, believed to be a man in his 20s, was with his father inside the home when someone shot him in the abdomen, according to Houston police homicide investigators.The man was taken to a hospital, where he died.The shooter got away, police said.Investigators were still working Sunday to find out what exactly happened.The victim's identity wasn't immediately released.