Stranger bursts into Fort Bend County home, begs homeowner to shoot him

Incident: 3000 Bowser Rd, Fulshear. Intoxicated subject kicked in the door of the residence yelling for the homeowner to shoot him. Subject was shot in the leg. Resident and family were not injured. @chad_norvell is POC. pic.twitter.com/ug0FZa8zkB — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) May 20, 2020

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Fort Bend County family is safe after encountering a man Wednesday morning who kicked in the door to their home, authorities said.It happened in the 3000 block of Bowser Road outside of Fulshear some time before 5:30 a.m.The man who kicked in the door was yelling for the homeowner to shoot him, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.The man was shot in the leg and was believed to be intoxicated at the time of the intrusion, the sheriff's office said. It wasn't yet clear who shot him.The home where it happened is in an unincorporated rural area of the county south of FM 1093.