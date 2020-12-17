travel

AAA releases end-of-year forecast for Texans traveling this holiday season

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- AAA has just released it's forecast for Christmas travel, and its no surprise more people are staying home this year.

About 6.8 million Texans are planning to travel over the Christmas and New Year's holiday, between Dec. 23 and Jan. 3. That's a 29% decline compared to last year.

Road trips are down, but driving is still the preferred mode of pandemic travel. It accounts for 96% of holiday travel across the country.

Here in Texas, 6.6 million people are traveling by car, a drop of 26% from 2019. Air travel is down 63% from last year and other modes of transportation such as buses, trains, and cruises are down 89%.

If you are planning on traveling, make sure you prepare in advance. Check to see if there are any local travel restrictions, and plan your stops ahead of time.

Follow Katherine Whaley on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!Live traffic map
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelhoustonnew year's evetexas newsair traveltraveltexaschristmasnew year's daytravel tipscovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAVEL
Texas continues to waive penalties for expired vehicle registration sticker
3 ways to eliminate spread of COVID-19 inside a car
Houston native and veteran goes global with jet company
Southwest warns 6,800 employees of impending layoffs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen girl stole family's car before deadly crash, mother says
Houston ISD police mourn officer who died by suicide
18-wheeler falls from NW Harris Co. overpass
Neighbor rescues family from N. Houston house fire
Gov. Abbott provides update on Texas vaccine distribution
Lawmakers closing in on stimulus deal that includes $600 checks
Big rig rolls over, block freeway near downtown
Show More
Family of teen in hazmat suit said ISD isn't taking COVID-19 serious
US set records for COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths
Sunshine and mild temps push freeze out for Thursday afternoon
ABC13's Samica Knight gives Michael Strahan a holiday surprise
Major snowstorm slams Northeast US
More TOP STORIES News