AAA releases end-of-year forecast for Texans traveling this holiday season

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- AAA has just released it's forecast for Christmas travel, and its no surprise more people are staying home this year.About 6.8 million Texans are planning to travel over the Christmas and New Year's holiday, between Dec. 23 and Jan. 3. That's a 29% decline compared to last year.Road trips are down, but driving is still the preferred mode of pandemic travel. It accounts for 96% of holiday travel across the country.Here in Texas, 6.6 million people are traveling by car, a drop of 26% from 2019. Air travel is down 63% from last year and other modes of transportation such as buses, trains, and cruises are down 89%.If you are planning on traveling, make sure you prepare in advance. Check to see if there are any local travel restrictions, and plan your stops ahead of time.