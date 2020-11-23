Ring in the season with this year's Reliant Lights Mayor's Holiday Spectacular

It's that special time of year, and what better way to ring in the season than with a Houston tradition? Reliant Lights Mayor's Holiday Spectacular is back and this year you can watch the excitement unfold from the comfort of your home! Experience the music, the fun and the lighting of the official tree! The Spectacular is celebrating 101 years of holiday cheer and is sure to get you and your family in the spirit! Get more details here.
Watch the Livestream - Dec. 5 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
-AND-
Watch the Broadcast on ABC13 -Dec. 18 at 7 p.m.
This Year's Entertainment:
Robert Glasper
Robert Glasper, pianist and record producer, nominated for seven Grammy Awards, winning three and one Emmy Award, is known for delivering mellow, complex compositions with a subtle hip-hop influence.
Ledisi
Ledisi, an R&B and jazz recording artist, songwriter, actress and twelve-time Grammy Award nominee. Known for her 2011 R&B hit "Pieces of Me," and 2019's "High," her first foray into the "trap soul" vibe.
Laci Kaye Booth
American Idol's Laci Kaye Booth, a true child of Texas, growing up in Livingston, she is a self-taught musician playing guitar and carrying a voice full of soul.
Disney's DCappella
DCappella is Disney Music Group's premier acappella singing sensation featuring seven world-class vocalists. Known for their reimagined classics from the Disney songbook, the group debuted on the "American Idol" stage during Disney Night in 2018 and in 2019 completed a 40-city tour through North America and parts of Canada, and sold out an 18-city tour through Japan.
Learn more about this years entertainment.
Watch The Press Conference Here