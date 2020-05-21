America's favorite mini-golf game show returns in time to give us a much-needed laugh

Los Angeles -- ABC's miniature golf series "Holey Moley" is back with double the number of holes and increased prize money."This season we are stepping it up to give one lucky winner $250,000," Jeanie Mai, the show's sideline correspondent, told On The Red Carpet's Karl Schmid.Commentator Joe Tessitore added, "It's beyond anything you could dream up - to take miniature golf, to make it a comedy, to super-size the course and make it real big competition with so much money on the line."Comedian Rob Riggle and actual sportscaster Tessitore offer colorful and genuinely funny commentary as eight mini-golf hobbyists square off each week to advance to the Holey Moley finals, where someone will win the $250,000 grand prize.In these times of self-isolation and physical distancing, when it feels as though the traditional rules of society have flown out the window, and when watching team sports still feels like an eternity away, we need a sport that speaks to our moment. Holey Moley is here to fill that void!In addition to the bigger cash prize, this season also sees additional holes added to the course, bringing the total number up to 18."They invested in brand new holes. We've come up with some really diabolical holes for these guys to come out and compete on," Riggle shared with Schmid.It's funny. It's wacky. It features volcano zip lines, steep slip 'n slides, Kenny G obstacle courses and "Wipeout!" level wipeouts.Schmid took his chance at the extreme course...which resulted in a few wipeouts.The sophomore season also features appearances by celebrities. "The Bachelor" host Chris Harrison, Olympic gold medalist Greg Louganis and "Police Academy" star Steve Guttenberg are among the stars set to stop in on "Holey Moley II: The Sequel." The new season will also see visits from Jon Lovitz and Michael Winslow."Holey Moley" premieres at 9 p.m. ET/PT | 8 p.m. CT on ABC.