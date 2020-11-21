1 dead in west Harris County shooting

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas -- A man died Saturday after a shooting in a newly developed neighborhood in west Harris County, authorities said.

It happened some time before 9 a.m. in the 31700 block of Harmony Heights Lane near Bauer Road.

Deputies responded to the address after a report of a shooting, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

It wasn't yet known what exactly happened or if someone was taken into custody.

Homicide and crime scene investigators were on the scene working to find out what led to the man's death.

