1 dead in west Harris County shooting

@HCSOTexas units responded to a shooting at the 31700 blk of Harmony Heights Ln. One male has been confirmed deceased at the scene. No additional details at this time. Homicide & Crime Scene Investigators are en route. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/nsuZMmy4cJ — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) November 21, 2020

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas -- A man died Saturday after a shooting in a newly developed neighborhood in west Harris County, authorities said.It happened some time before 9 a.m. in the 31700 block of Harmony Heights Lane near Bauer Road.Deputies responded to the address after a report of a shooting, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.It wasn't yet known what exactly happened or if someone was taken into custody.Homicide and crime scene investigators were on the scene working to find out what led to the man's death.