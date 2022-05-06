plane crash

4 people safely get out of downed plane just yards from Dobie HS in SE Houston

By
Fire crews respond to reports of plane crash near Hobby Airport

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Fire Department has responded to the wreckage of a small aircraft that appears to have landed hard into a residential backyard.

SkyEye flying over a neighborhood on Heathglen Lane, which is just off Monroe Boulevard and the South Sam Houston Parkway, captured the small plane at rest and damage to a backyard fence.

The images came in after ABC13 learned that HFD was responding to what was originally reported as a helicopter crash at 2:24 p.m.



The fire department confirmed that four people were on board and were able to get out of the plane.

The damage on the ground also included a gazebo that lit up in flames, the fire department said.

"A small plane crashed behind Dobie nine," Twitter user itty_bitty_san wrote while posting two photos of the fiery plane crash on May 6, 2022.

Twitter/itty_bitty_san



HFD confirmed in a tweet that there were no injuries reported from the small engine aircraft crash. The department advised people to avoid the area due to the high emergency response traffic.



In a tweet posted about an hour after the incident, Hobby Airport stated the aircraft - a Cessna 421 C Golden Eagle - had just taken off from the airport at 2:19 p.m. before an emergency landing.

Hobby mentions that operations are not impacted and the terminal is operational. Federal investigators are also en route.

The plane also appeared to go down just yards from a paved walkway and a track-and-field area belonging to Dobie High School's 9th grade campus.

Pasadena ISD confirmed the aircraft made an emergency landing on the south side of the campus, and that no children were on the nearby field when the incident happened.

The district added that the airplane went down at dismissal time, which was delayed until administrators assessed what was happening and once first responders took over the scene.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
