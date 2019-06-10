Waltrip High School Band marches down Main Street at Walt Disney World

Congratulations to the Waltrip High School Band.They had the rare opportunity to march down Main Street, U.S.A. at the Walt Disney World Resort's Magic Kingdom park on Saturday.The band was invited to play after a rigorous application process.Next year, they have been invited by Mayor Sylvester Turner and U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee to represent Texas at the 2020 Memorial Day Parade in Washington, D.C.