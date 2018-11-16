HOBBIES & INTERESTS

Two new fishing lakes stocked with rainbow trout opening to families

EMBED </>More Videos

Experiencing the outdoors just got a bit easier thanks to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Fishing around Houston just got a lot easier, thanks to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

The agency will be opening two Neighborhood Fishin' lakes around the area to offer fun and convenient fishing opportunities to families.

Starting Nov. 30, fishing lakes at Burke Crenshaw Park in Pasadena and Herman Little Park between Aldine and Spring will be stocked with hundreds of rainbow trout every two weeks to provide fishing fun throughout the winter.

RELATED: If you catch this fish in Houston's bayous, DON'T throw it back
EMBED More News Videos

If you plan to go fishing in Houston bayous, watch out for this destructive species.


The fish are easy to catch and the perfect size to eat for those interested in preparing a nutritious, lake-to-table meal.

The two new lakes bring the total number of Neighborhood Fishin' lakes to four, with Mary Jo Peckham Park in Katy and Community Park Lake in Missouri City being the other two.

RELATED: Here's what's swimming in Brays Bayou
EMBED More News Videos

Teams of biologists have discovered that saltwater fish are swimming in Brays Bayou.


Families who want find stocking dates or tips on getting started can visit the Neighborhood Fishin' website.

In Texas, kids under 17 years old can fish for free, but a fishing license is required for adults. Licenses cost as little as $11 and are available for purchase at local retailers.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hobbiesfishfishingsportsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOBBIES & INTERESTS
Scuba divers compete in underwater pumpkin carving contest
Scrabble: You can now play 'twerk,' 'emoji'
High-tech makerspace is a hub for creation
How to use your hobbies to make extra cash
More Hobbies & Interests
Top Stories
Lockout lifted for CCISD schools after report of man with gun
Chris Watts' mistress: 'He lied about everything'
Driver slams into dry cleaners after accidentally hitting gas
Houston gang war blamed for double drive-by shooting
20K known gang members in Houston, Acevedo says
BLUE FLASH: Meteor captured shooting across Texas sky
3 highways facing major closures this weekend
White House must return CNN reporter's credential: Judge
Show More
Attorney suggests teen's thong implied consent in rape case
Ed Oliver gets heated with head coach over a jacket during game
91K pounds of ground turkey recalled over salmonella concerns
Watch deputies bust drivers blowing past stopped school bus
Officers claim company won't pay them for extra duty job
More News