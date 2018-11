EMBED >More News Videos If you plan to go fishing in Houston bayous, watch out for this destructive species.

Fishing around Houston just got a lot easier, thanks to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.The agency will be opening two Neighborhood Fishin' lakes around the area to offer fun and convenient fishing opportunities to families.Starting Nov. 30, fishing lakes at Burke Crenshaw Park in Pasadena and Herman Little Park between Aldine and Spring will be stocked with hundreds of rainbow trout every two weeks to provide fishing fun throughout the winter.The fish are easy to catch and the perfect size to eat for those interested in preparing a nutritious, lake-to-table meal.The two new lakes bring the total number of Neighborhood Fishin' lakes to four, with Mary Jo Peckham Park in Katy and Community Park Lake in Missouri City being the other two.Families who want find stocking dates or tips on getting started can visit the Neighborhood Fishin' website.In Texas, kids under 17 years old can fish for free, but a fishing license is required for adults. Licenses cost as little as $11 and are available for purchase at local retailers.