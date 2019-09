Swap out expensive flowers for fruits and veggies in your next bouquet

Start with a floral foam cube, available at most arts and crafts stores.

Add some greenery around the edges by using vegetables such as asparagus or you can use kale.

Then, simply add your favorite flowers! You can also top it off with a bell pepper cut in half for more texture or a pear.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- They're filled with stunning fresh flowers, and yes, some pieces are even healthy enough to eat!A Houston design company is redefining the classic wedding bouquet by creating one-of-a kind arrangements made with flowers, fruits and vegetables."Every bride wants to be unique and incorporating textures that are a surprise instead of just the same old color palette that you went to the wedding the week before," said Lora Strutton with Lanson B. Jones & Co. "You know, your friend probably didn't have an artichoke!"Strutton is the company's floral and events designer. Their primary focus is to turn ordinary landscape design into a unique art form. Their projects range from home gardens to patios, and their unique floral and veggie arrangements are a part of a growing trend for brides."It's like I added a yellow flower, but it's a lemon," explained Strutton. "It smells fresh and a surprise to guests."More importantly, the designs can save you money."A bell pepper could be half the cost of a flower, so really, to fill out that whole arrangement, (the bride) is saving half the money," said Strutton.