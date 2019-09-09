Swap out expensive flowers for fruits and veggies in your next bouquet

A Houston design company is redefining the classic wedding bouquet by creating one-of-a kind arrangements made with flowers, fruits and vegetables.
"Every bride wants to be unique and incorporating textures that are a surprise instead of just the same old color palette that you went to the wedding the week before," said Lora Strutton with Lanson B. Jones & Co. "You know, your friend probably didn't have an artichoke!"
Strutton is the company's floral and events designer. Their primary focus is to turn ordinary landscape design into a unique art form. Their projects range from home gardens to patios, and their unique floral and veggie arrangements are a part of a growing trend for brides.
"It's like I added a yellow flower, but it's a lemon," explained Strutton. "It smells fresh and a surprise to guests."
More importantly, the designs can save you money.
"A bell pepper could be half the cost of a flower, so really, to fill out that whole arrangement, (the bride) is saving half the money," said Strutton.
Here's how you can design your own arrangement at home in three easy steps:
- Start with a floral foam cube, available at most arts and crafts stores.
- Add some greenery around the edges by using vegetables such as asparagus or you can use kale.
- Then, simply add your favorite flowers! You can also top it off with a bell pepper cut in half for more texture or a pear.
Follow Chelsey Hernandez on Facebook and Twitter.