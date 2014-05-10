Health & Fitness

Local couple gets miracle baby in time for Mother's Day

Related topics:
health & fitness
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Armed teens found hiding in man's shed after police chase
Stepdaughter and boyfriend arrested in man's stabbing: sheriff
Stacks of cash found in Houston game room raid: constable
Toddler killed by falling store display at shopping mall
Man feels 'betrayed' after ex-wife charged with bigamy
Popeyes runs out of chicken sandwiches amid Chicken Wars
ABC13's Dave Ward to speak at Texas Book Festival
Show More
Woman flees salon without paying for $2,000 worth of Botox
Digital Deal of the Day
J.J. Watt offers chance to win $100,000 and a brand new truck
Woman who played dead while family was killed takes stand
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
More TOP STORIES News