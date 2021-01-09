No winner in Mega Millions; Powerball jackpot $470 million for Saturday

Mega Millions

The winning numbers for Friday's Mega Millions drawing were: 18, 3, 58, 16, 6 and a Megaball of 11.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=9244217" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Just after midnight, Jessie James Decker announced which finalist won the payout of a lifetime on "New Year's Rockin' Eve."

Powerball

NEW YORK -- For the third time in lottery history, both Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots total more than $400 million at the same time.Here's what you need to know about both prizes:No one is waking up a winner of that massive Mega Millions jackpot, which reached $600 million for the fourth time ever in history.Many lottery players are hoping for their chance at fortune as no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night.Even though no one won the Mega Millions jackpot earlier this week, five tickets match all five white balls, making players in California, Georgia, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York millionaires.Four of the winners won $1 million, and the winner from New York bought the optional Megaplier, bumping their prize up to $2 million.Our sister station WABC-TV reported that the $2 million winning ticket was bought at Citgo Mart in Middletown, Orange County, and a $1 million winning ticket was sold at Masso's Deli & Pizzeria in Gibbsboro, New Jersey.The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in about 293 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.87.Mega Millions tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.The next drawing is on Tuesday.The Powerball jackpot grew again to $470 million for Saturday after no one won Wednesday night's drawing. The cash value is $362.7 million. This marks the 10th largest jackpot in Powerball history.The numbers drawn Wednesday night were: 1, 66, 20, 22, 60, Powerball 3 and the Powerplay Multiplier is 3."It's been a couple of years since the games have simultaneously offered jackpots this large, and our players are here for it," said May Scheve Reardon, chair of the Powerball Product Group and Executive Director of the Missouri Lottery.The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.The next drawing for Powerball is at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT.