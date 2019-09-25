greg abbott

National Hunting and Fishing Day declared for Sept. 28

Whether you catch it, shoot it, or trap it; this Saturday is set aside for you!

Gov. Greg Abbott declared Sept. 28 has been proclaimed National Hunting and Fishing Day, according to a statement released Monday.



"Our sportsmen and women have generated millions to support the conservation efforts of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, and Texas' hunters and anglers have boosted the state's economy by purchasing and equipping themselves with the necessary tools to engage in their pursuits," the proclamation reads in-part. "Participation in activities like hunting and fishing are richly rewarding experiences. Not only do they create thousands of jobs and revenue for our great state but they are also great opportunities to deepen human relationships and reconnect with the environment."

Abbott said the local food movement has resulted in an uptick in hunting and fishing in the state.

A study by Southwick Associates showed more than 1 million people hunt each year in Texas, hunting creates more than 36,000 jobs in the state, and it generates more than $2 billion in retail sales. The study showed more than 2 million people fish in Texas, generating more than $2 billion in retail sales and close to 30,000 jobs, the release stated.

