New interactive exhibit at MFAH will have you dancing with 'choreographic objects'

William Forsythe: Choreographic Objects is made up of four signature works.
Each work invites visitors to connect, blurring the lines between performance, video, and installation.
"They begin to dance, whether they are consciously thinking about dancing or not," said Alison de Lima Greene, the museum's curator of modern and contemporary art. "There's something about seeing yourself in motion that invites people to move in different ways."
The exhibit runs until September 15.
For tickets, visit the MFAH's website.
