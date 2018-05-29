HOBBIES & INTERESTS

Video of man creating art with pressure washer is mesmerizing

One Illinois man is showing the world that you can create art with just about anything. (Kody Urban via Storyful)

PALATINE, Illinois --
One Illinois man is showing the world that you can create art with just about anything.

One Saturday, Kody Urban was about the power wash some pavement around his house when creativity struck.

While cleaning the grimy slabs, Urban, who is a professional artist, decided to create an elaborate design with several patterns and shapes.

He records a timelapse of the process, and it's mesmerizing!

The artist recorded several other videos and shared them on his Instagram with the caption "Powered Up."


Storyful contributed to this post
