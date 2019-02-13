FISHING

Man catches record-size yellowfin tuna off the coast of Mexico

EMBED </>More Videos

The big fish weighs about 450 pounds, that's about 23 pounds heavier than the current all-tackle world record.

A record-size yellowfin tuna nearly pulled an angler overboard.

Take a look at this massive catch.

Keith Drouet says he caught the massive fish last weekend while fishing with friends off of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

He says it took him nearly 45 minutes to wrangle in the enormity of a catch.

Once they got the tuna out of the water they weighed it and measured it.

They estimated the big fish weighs about 450 pounds. That's about 23 pounds heavier than the current all-tackle world record.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hobbiesfishingfishsportsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FISHING
Man reels in 20-pound 'goldfish' using biscuits as bait
WHAT A CATCH! North Carolina man reels in colossal catfish
Fisherman finds grenade, drives to Taco Bell before calling 911: Police
N.J. crabbers among 3 killed in 'Deadliest Catch' accident
More fishing
HOBBIES & INTERESTS
5-year-old boy competes in national chess tournament
Skydiver paints with the colors of the wind
MIDAIR MISHAP: Hang glider holds on for dear life
Two new Neighborhood Fishin' lakes opening to families
More Hobbies & Interests
Top Stories
TIGER TIP: Transcript reveals 311 call to save wild animal
Pres. Trump and HPD Chief Acevedo stand side by side in DC
Body at work site belonged to missing patient: family
Tiger abandoned in cage to have own habitat at Texas sanctuary
Tiger steps onto grass for first time
Serial killer sketches photos of his murder victims
Homeowner shoots man trying to break into his car: Deputies
Catholic Church names NJ clergy accused of sex abuse
Show More
Jussie Smollett interview to air on 'Good Morning America'
JJ Watt gifts jersey to boy who wore homemade one to school
New ramps and Southmore Bridge opening this spring
Covington students were not instigators: Bishop
Health officials pleading with parents to vaccinate children
More News