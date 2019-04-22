Hobbies & Interests

How Easter leftovers can make your life easier and more organized

By
Now that Easter is over, take advantage of Earth Day and reuse all of those plastic eggs with a fun DIY craft project that's perfect to do with the little ones.

My nephew Caden helped me out with this one. First, buy a wreath from Michael's, which are 60 percent off right now. Then, hot-glue clusters of plastic eggs to make those cute spring-time flowers pop! Using some burlap, fill the wreath frame which costs about $8.

We have a few other ideas you can do with those leftover plastic eggs.

Put those leftover plastic eggs to use as playdough containers. You can even go above and beyond by color coding your playdough to each egg

You can also try Easter egg maracas!

Keep necklaces from getting tangled by placing one in each egg.
