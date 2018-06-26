Pool noodles aren't just for the pool! Eyewitness News reporter Chelsea Hernandez found some other ways these toys could be useful.Have a trampoline? Cut a pool noodle into short sections and slice it lengthwise and slide over the springs to protect your kids from getting pinched on the springs.Use it as a door bumper. Cut a small piece and slip it onto the edge of a door. You can also do this for a cupboard or gate. No more knicking up your walls!Putting a piece of a pool noodle on a hanger can also prevent your clothes from getting creases.Keep your boots rodeo-ready by using a pool noodle to keep them upright. No more floppy ankles!And for anyone who likes to fish, these water toys can make for an easy fishing rod organizer. You can use a piece of PVC pipe on the bottom and the pool noodle on top, make slits in it, put your rods in and no more tangled fishing rods.