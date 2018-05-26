Comicpalooza: Best cosplay from Friday and Saturday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Each year thousands converge on the George R. Brown Convention Center to totally nerd out. Some think of it as Halloween 2.0.
Many convention-goers wear elaborate costumes or cosplay that take a lot of work and skill to craft, while others get a little more use out of last year's Halloween costume.
Either way, everyone has a lot of fun.
During day two of ComicPalooza, fans lined up early to meet Spider-Man himself, Tom Holland.
The Avengers star signed autographs and took pictures with fans. He also took part in a Q & A session.
Fans already lining up to meet Tom Holland at #Comicpalooza #Spiderman #Avengers #ABC13 https://t.co/82EIruH0Dj pic.twitter.com/rAf9wzYvHQ— ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) May 26, 2018
Convention-goers showed no shortage of spirit, donning elaborate costumes. A lot of families and groups even coordinated their costumes.
Founder John Simons said this year is especially special because ComicPalooza is celebrating its tenth anniversary.
Founder John Simons talks celebrating 10 years of #ComicPalooza #CPX2018 #Houston #ABC13 pic.twitter.com/G35lrR6VSr— ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) May 26, 2018