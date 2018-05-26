HOBBIES & INTERESTS

Comicpalooza: Best cosplay from Friday and Saturday

Comicpalooza's best cosplay from Friday (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Each year thousands converge on the George R. Brown Convention Center to totally nerd out. Some think of it as Halloween 2.0.

Many convention-goers wear elaborate costumes or cosplay that take a lot of work and skill to craft, while others get a little more use out of last year's Halloween costume.

Either way, everyone has a lot of fun.

During day two of ComicPalooza, fans lined up early to meet Spider-Man himself, Tom Holland.

The Avengers star signed autographs and took pictures with fans. He also took part in a Q & A session.


Convention-goers showed no shortage of spirit, donning elaborate costumes. A lot of families and groups even coordinated their costumes.



Founder John Simons said this year is especially special because ComicPalooza is celebrating its tenth anniversary.

