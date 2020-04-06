Hobbies & Interests

BCycle to close busy stations, increasing cleaning during coronavirus

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- During the Stay Home - Work Safe Order many people have traded their cars for bikes, but over the weekend Bcycle shut down some of their busiest stations during the coronavirus pandemic.

In March, BCycle, Houston's non-profit bike share, recorded the most number of rides in its eight-year history.

The non-profit shut down 12 of the city's busiest stations to help with social distancing.

  • Sabine Bridge
  • Eleanor Tinsley Park
  • Spotts Park
  • Jackson Hill & Memorial
  • Lost Lake
  • Centennial Gardens
  • Hermann Park Lake Plaza
  • Hermann Park Bill Coats Bridge
  • Hermann Park/Rice U METRORail
  • Memorial Park Picnic Loop
  • Memorial Park Running Center
  • Stude Park


The company now disinfects touch points on bikes and rental stations four to eight times per day.

It's also urging riders to avoid the kiosks completely by purchasing rides via the free BCycle app.

There are also signs placed by the stations asking riders to wash their hands before and after each ride.

Whether renting a bike or riding your own, make sure you know the rules of the road.

Cyclists ride with the flow of traffic, and bikers are not allowed to ride on sidewalks.

Follow Katherine Whaley on Facebook and Twitter to stay ahead of traffic tie-ups.

SEE RELATED LINK: Outdoor activity options change amid pandemic



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hobbies & interestshoustonsocial distancingcoronavirusbikes
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Abbott speaks as Texas COVID-19 death toll tops 140
2 H-E-B workers reportedly test positive for COVID-19
18-year-old claims she would 'willfully spread' COVID-19
Temperatures continue to climb through mid-week
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved to intensive care
U.S. coronavirus death toll surpasses 10,000
Gov. Cuomo: NY may have hit COVID-19 apex
Show More
Houston-area COVID-19 crisis: 2,426 cases, 41 deaths
ABC13's The Midday: Latest on the coronavirus pandemic
Megan Thee Stallion donates money to Houston nursing home
New child care tool offered to Houston area essential workers
COVID-19 testing site opens for 2 specific groups today
More TOP STORIES News