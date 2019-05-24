10 ways to celebrate free fishing day in Texas!

The first Saturday of June is the only day of the year you can fish anywhere in the state of Texas without a fishing license in public waters.
Be aware that you still have to obey size and bag limits.
As a way to help celebrate free fishing day, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department listed 10 fun ways families can enjoy the day in Texas:
- Try saltwater fishing from a pier
- Kick off Neighborhood Fishin' at Hermann Little Park
- Compete in a catfishing tournament
- Visit Sea Center Texas
- Go fishing in the city
- Go kayak fishing on a Texas paddling trail
- Become an outdoorsman in the big country
- Explore a Texas state park
- Fish, paddle and camp at a TPWD leased access site
- Attend a fishing rodeo, like the Mark Howell Memorial Fishing Rodeo
Even though the first Saturday of June is free fishing day, fishing is always free in state parks.
