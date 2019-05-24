fishing

10 ways to celebrate free fishing day in Texas!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you don't fish a lot and have put it off because of the cost of a fishing license, June 1 is the day for you.

The first Saturday of June is the only day of the year you can fish anywhere in the state of Texas without a fishing license in public waters.

Be aware that you still have to obey size and bag limits.

As a way to help celebrate free fishing day, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department listed 10 fun ways families can enjoy the day in Texas:
  1. Try saltwater fishing from a pier
  2. Kick off Neighborhood Fishin' at Hermann Little Park
  3. Compete in a catfishing tournament
  4. Visit Sea Center Texas
  5. Go fishing in the city
  6. Go kayak fishing on a Texas paddling trail
  7. Become an outdoorsman in the big country
  8. Explore a Texas state park
  9. Fish, paddle and camp at a TPWD leased access site
  10. Attend a fishing rodeo, like the Mark Howell Memorial Fishing Rodeo
TPWD and other organizations arealso hosting various free events around the Lone Star state.

Even though the first Saturday of June is free fishing day, fishing is always free in state parks.

