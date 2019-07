10 ways to celebrate free fishing day in Texas!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you don't fish a lot and have put it off because of the cost of a fishing license, June 1 is the day for you.The first Saturday of June is the only day of the year you can fish anywhere in the state of Texas without a fishing license in public waters.Be aware that you still have to obey size and bag limits.As a way to help celebrate free fishing day, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department listed 10 fun ways families can enjoy the day in Texas:TPWD and other organizations arealso hosting various free events around the Lone Star state.Even though the first Saturday of June is free fishing day, fishing is always free in state parks