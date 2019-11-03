'Hitman" hired to allegedly take out school staff member

FLORIDA (KTRK) -- A Florida teenager is accused of using social media to hire a hitman in attempts to kill a staff member at his high school.
Deputies say they obtained the Instagram messages sent from an account that belongs to 18-year-old Nicholas Godfrey.
Investigators say Godfrey admitted to sending the messages from his cell phone.
Some of the messages said things such as, "I need a guy who could kill someone," and "We have a $100,000 for the victim's head."
Authorities did not say who the staff member was or why Godfrey wanted to kill him.
